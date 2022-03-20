 Skip to content

THE UNKNOWN HALLS update for 20 March 2022

Quality of life patch

Build 8404591

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life changes:
-Changed Destructors ambiance to a lower pitch
-Changed radios so when player activates them they can't trigger it constantly. Changed it so after one activation player has to wait 25 seconds to activate the radio again
-added a game selection menu from normal mazes to the challenge maze(coming soon)
-Added a how to play menu explain the basics of how to play TUH
-Changed Main Menu logo to Artwork TUH logo
-added new files for Challenge maze

