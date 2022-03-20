 Skip to content

GunnRunner update for 20 March 2022

GunnRunner Alpha Changelog v 0.8.5 - Several Steps Forward

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player

  • Gun no longer stops shooting when held down. Instead, fire rate slows and accuracy decreases

  • Animations re-sprited for landing, fast-falling, jumping, and dashing

  • Reduced fast-fall speed

  • Window to input fast-fall increased to just before peak jump

  • There is now a very short time between pressing shoot and the player actually shooting

    • This is is too reduce firing in unintended directions

  • Shot SFX will now pitch lower the longer you hold the fire button

  • Dashing from a fast-fall will always produce a max dash

  • Jump buffer added when attempting to jump while player is under a ceiling

    • The jump will occur after the player clears the ceiling

Level Editor

  • Beamer added

    • Can be toggled to always on
    • Can be rotated

  • Floatee added

    • Can adjust direction and speed
    • Can be set to stationary

  • Motion Gate added

    • Set toggle key for specific doors

  • Pelter added

    • Can set shooting speed (0.75 second intervals)
    • Can set shooting angle

  • Line indicators for toggle objects and doors now has dark -> color gradient. Dark always starting at the toggle and going to the door.

  • Editor will warn if user will paste objects out of bounds

  • A grid overlay can be toggled

  • Current editor level name and level size now appears on the info bar

  • Removed budget constraints

  • Cursor position is always shown

Objects

  • NEW Beamer!

    • Will blast lasers at you if you get too close.

  • NEW Floatee!

    • Friendly floating platforms that will assist you along the way.

  • NEW Motion Gate!

    • Pass through triggers that will open doors
    • Will detect the player, enemies, and floatees

  • NEW Pelter!

    • Stationary enemy that fires at a constant rate

  • Shifter will not expand if player is colliding with it

Sound

  • New musical scores for each world
  • New music for editor
  • New music for level select

Shell/UI

  • Depending on world completion, players can now select a tile theme from extras menu
  • Can view Level Times by navigating to extras on the main menu
  • Levels generate extra details
  • Level backgrounds generate on load and match theme
  • Level select visuals update
    • Grass applied to sides of block represent level objective completion

Enemies

  • Deploy animation for Heavy Enemy is cancelled if the player lands on top before shooting animation

Levels

  • Considering adjustments to levels and new world sets, the alpha season (00) has been reset

  • Added Expert difficulty with 18 new levels

  • Added Master difficulty with 20 new levels

  • Added 2 new levels in Novice

    • “Juts” and “Outbox”

  • Added 1 new level to Proficient

    • “Air Circuit”

  • Changes made to “The Basics”, “Osmosis”, “Topsy Turvy”, “Bit More”, and “Shooting the Breeze”

  • Moved levels to Competent

    • “Block Me One More Time” and “Alternation”

  • Moved levels to Proficient

    • “Wing Chaser” and “Edge Out”

  • Moved levels to Expert

    • “Close Quarter Clockwork” and “Gunrobatics”

  • Added GrandRunner difficulty with 10 new levels

Various bug fixes and visual improvements.

