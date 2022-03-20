GunnRunner Alpha Changelog v 0.8.5 - Several Steps Forward

Player
-
Gun no longer stops shooting when held down. Instead, fire rate slows and accuracy decreases
-
Animations re-sprited for landing, fast-falling, jumping, and dashing
-
Reduced fast-fall speed
-
Window to input fast-fall increased to just before peak jump
-
There is now a very short time between pressing shoot and the player actually shooting
- This is is too reduce firing in unintended directions
-
Shot SFX will now pitch lower the longer you hold the fire button
-
Dashing from a fast-fall will always produce a max dash
-
Jump buffer added when attempting to jump while player is under a ceiling
- The jump will occur after the player clears the ceiling
Level Editor
-
Beamer added
- Can be toggled to always on
- Can be rotated
-
Floatee added
- Can adjust direction and speed
- Can be set to stationary
-
Motion Gate added
- Set toggle key for specific doors
-
Pelter added
- Can set shooting speed (0.75 second intervals)
- Can set shooting angle
-
Line indicators for toggle objects and doors now has dark -> color gradient. Dark always starting at the toggle and going to the door.
-
Editor will warn if user will paste objects out of bounds
-
A grid overlay can be toggled
-
Current editor level name and level size now appears on the info bar
-
Removed budget constraints
-
Cursor position is always shown
Objects
-
NEW Beamer!
- Will blast lasers at you if you get too close.
-
NEW Floatee!
- Friendly floating platforms that will assist you along the way.
-
NEW Motion Gate!
- Pass through triggers that will open doors
- Will detect the player, enemies, and floatees
-
NEW Pelter!
- Stationary enemy that fires at a constant rate
-
Shifter will not expand if player is colliding with it
Sound
- New musical scores for each world
- New music for editor
- New music for level select
Shell/UI
- Depending on world completion, players can now select a tile theme from extras menu
- Can view Level Times by navigating to extras on the main menu
- Levels generate extra details
- Level backgrounds generate on load and match theme
- Level select visuals update
- Grass applied to sides of block represent level objective completion
Enemies
- Deploy animation for Heavy Enemy is cancelled if the player lands on top before shooting animation
Levels
-
Considering adjustments to levels and new world sets, the alpha season (00) has been reset
-
Added Expert difficulty with 18 new levels
-
Added Master difficulty with 20 new levels
-
Added 2 new levels in Novice
- “Juts” and “Outbox”
-
Added 1 new level to Proficient
- “Air Circuit”
-
Changes made to “The Basics”, “Osmosis”, “Topsy Turvy”, “Bit More”, and “Shooting the Breeze”
-
Moved levels to Competent
- “Block Me One More Time” and “Alternation”
-
Moved levels to Proficient
- “Wing Chaser” and “Edge Out”
-
Moved levels to Expert
- “Close Quarter Clockwork” and “Gunrobatics”
-
Added GrandRunner difficulty with 10 new levels
Various bug fixes and visual improvements.
Changed files in this update