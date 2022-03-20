1.1.1 explain

Warning: the current version of the game is flawed, and all aspects are still improving.
There is a problem with this version
- The illumination optimizes the first and second layers, and other FPs are unstable, which will cause the game to get stuck
- The game is not perfect, and the in-game guidance may be confused about the plot and play. (let's go to the next floor to find the key) (the subsequent plot will be explained)
- The game AI is still under test, and the chase war will be added in the future version. Improve more experience.
- When the game is loaded, the next layer will be photographed as Caton
- There is a high probability of bad files in the game archive
This time, we optimized and repaired the Caton of the previous levels and the guidance with flashlight. It improves the brightness of the game scene.
Changed files in this update