Update 0.56a

Hello everyone!
The game was just updated with version 0.56a:
Modding part 2: quests
You can now addcustom quests in modding. I've made a tutorial to explain the basics of it.
Other changes:
- You can now cast some of the abilities directly from spellbook, without dragging them to the bar. This is made to free more ability slots from the spells that you don't use often in a fight
- Slow time ability is reworked and it is now slows enemies and projectiles in certain radius
- New items flint and camp added to the merchants in first two villages and near player house. They will allow you to create campfires for cooking and camps for sleeping when you travel.
- All element buffs now last 30 minutes instead of 10
- Fixed graphical glitches with the ocean
- Fixed few problems with platforming in Volflar tower
- Added animations for eating and drinking, better animation for dropping from a huge heights, new effect for sprint starting, smoother walking animations
- Added better effects for gathering resources like ore/wood etc.
- In building mode the items you are going to delete will now be highlithed on mouse hover
- Fixed few bugs and issues
Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A
Changed files in this update