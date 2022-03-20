 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 20 March 2022

v1297 - Post Traumatic Squirrel Disorder

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW FEATURE: Difficulty Levels
  • NEW FEATURE: Soldier PTSD recovery time after missions
  • MULTIPLAYER FIX: moveable object replication
  • ACHIEVEMENT FIX: end game mission achievement
  • UI FIX: map selection image change
  • WEAPON FIX: plasma launcher
  • UI UPDATE: clean up scoreboard
  • FIX: specials spawn rate

