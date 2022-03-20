- NEW FEATURE: Difficulty Levels
- NEW FEATURE: Soldier PTSD recovery time after missions
- MULTIPLAYER FIX: moveable object replication
- ACHIEVEMENT FIX: end game mission achievement
- UI FIX: map selection image change
- WEAPON FIX: plasma launcher
- UI UPDATE: clean up scoreboard
- FIX: specials spawn rate
Squirrelmageddon! update for 20 March 2022
v1297 - Post Traumatic Squirrel Disorder
