SCP: Abhorrent update for 20 March 2022

Patch 1.4

Patch 1.4

Build 8404369

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch will fix the following bugs in the game:

  • Possessed Agents would spawn more pistol ammo if you shoot their dead bodies.
  • When using the motion camera, Agent Sigma (Player character) would clip through the camera when against the wall.
  • Agent Hope would not be able to take damage from the Flame Thrower shortly after the Player stopped and started shooting her with it.

Hope these bug fixes help create a better experience when playing SCP: Abhorrent. Thank you so much for playing!

