This patch will fix the following bugs in the game:
- Possessed Agents would spawn more pistol ammo if you shoot their dead bodies.
- When using the motion camera, Agent Sigma (Player character) would clip through the camera when against the wall.
- Agent Hope would not be able to take damage from the Flame Thrower shortly after the Player stopped and started shooting her with it.
Hope these bug fixes help create a better experience when playing SCP: Abhorrent. Thank you so much for playing!
Changed files in this update