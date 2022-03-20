[Version2.0.5] Mirror Edit of Pose / Save Pose Favorite etc.

Version 2.0.5 adds the following features.
- Mirror Edit of Pose
- Save Pose as Favorite
- Change MToon Shadow Color
- Blendshapes from the SkinnedMeshRenderer
I will continue to do my best to update my application so that it can be useful for everyone.
