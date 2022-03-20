 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

VRM Posing Desktop update for 20 March 2022

[Version2.0.5] Mirror Edit of Pose / Save Pose Favorite etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 8404360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.0.5 adds the following features.

  • Mirror Edit of Pose
  • Save Pose as Favorite
  • Change MToon Shadow Color
  • Blendshapes from the SkinnedMeshRenderer

I will continue to do my best to update my application so that it can be useful for everyone.

Changed files in this update

VRM Posing Desktop Content Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
VRM Posing Desktop Windows Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.