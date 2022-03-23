Game release

The game is now released! The soundtrack as well.
If you have any questions, comments, concerns or require help, please post on the Steam forums or email: Support@EFUniverseGames.com
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The game is now released! The soundtrack as well.
If you have any questions, comments, concerns or require help, please post on the Steam forums or email: Support@EFUniverseGames.com