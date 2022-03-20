 Skip to content

Airmen update for 20 March 2022

Airmen 1.22.11: Deathmatch Tiebreaker

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deathmatch gains more small improvements this week adding a tiebreak mechanic and a ready-up system. A capture point in the center of each map will distribute points to the team that controls it uncontested. If neither team's ships have been destroyed at the end of the match the team with the most points will win.

Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.

1.22.11

Major Features
  • Added a capture point to deathmatch used for tiebreaking.
Minor Features
  • Added a ready up option to the duelmaster. If all captains ready, the match will start instantly.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the artifact being slowed by minefields and dragoon docks.
  • Fixed AI ships not taking damage when deep underwater.

