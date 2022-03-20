Tanks, Battleships and SpaceShips all part of a gamemode Coming soon to Realms VR. Command a Tank, fly a space ship or Sail a ship In a Epic Multiplayer fight! Coming Soon!
Realms VR update for 20 March 2022
War is Coming
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tanks, Battleships and SpaceShips all part of a gamemode Coming soon to Realms VR. Command a Tank, fly a space ship or Sail a ship In a Epic Multiplayer fight! Coming Soon!
View more data in app history for build 8404278
Realms Content Depot 1624601
Changed depots in devsonly branch