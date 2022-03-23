Cumulative Update Push / Midweek Notes:

Merging test branch updates with default branch:
- height equalization matches enabled for both multiplayer and solo play (labeled as height accessibility in solo mode)
- Includes arm length adjusts
- Anti-height grief mechanics in all match types
- Music can be turned down to nil if desired
- 'A' button on Quest2 controllers will exit the match after match results are in (also works on Index)
- Knockdown routine finesse - can now enable or disable knockdown minigame when hosting or starting an AI match.
- Knockdown routine circles slowly as you either observe the stat-generated results or participate in the minigame (host choice).
- Join match menu now displays whether host has enabled KD (KD minigame), or disabled it (default setting, no X under the KD column)
- Join match also shows in match list whether host has enabled or disabled (default), Equalize Height (EH).
- Match-auto start numbers now sync properly between host and guest (they were slightly off before in some cases)
