 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 23 March 2022

Cumulative Update Push / Midweek Notes:

Share · View all patches · Build 8404233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merging test branch updates with default branch:

  • height equalization matches enabled for both multiplayer and solo play (labeled as height accessibility in solo mode)
  • Includes arm length adjusts
  • Anti-height grief mechanics in all match types
  • Music can be turned down to nil if desired
  • 'A' button on Quest2 controllers will exit the match after match results are in (also works on Index)
  • Knockdown routine finesse - can now enable or disable knockdown minigame when hosting or starting an AI match.
  • Knockdown routine circles slowly as you either observe the stat-generated results or participate in the minigame (host choice).
  • Join match menu now displays whether host has enabled KD (KD minigame), or disabled it (default setting, no X under the KD column)
  • Join match also shows in match list whether host has enabled or disabled (default), Equalize Height (EH).
  • Match-auto start numbers now sync properly between host and guest (they were slightly off before in some cases)

Happy Wednesday all!

Changed files in this update

Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.