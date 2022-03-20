 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 20 March 2022

Update 34 - Just good stuff

Update 34 - Just good stuff

Hello!

I'm still here, don't worry. Recently been locked inside like some kind of animal because my partner had COVID. But I'm extremely strong and powerful so I didn't catch it.

  • Fix - Windows 7 loading and saving should work as designed now (single save slot).
  • Tweak - Changes to the outfit that some people spawn with.
  • Fix - If you're tracking your kids they will no longer untrack themselves when they become adults.
  • New - The reason for a change in relationship is now displayed with the relationship notification.
  • Fix - Waylaying should now work again.
  • New - A new upgrade that can be applied to businesses which increases the efficiency of having multiple people doing a single task.
  • Fix - Employees wage should no longer get reduced if they're injured after work has finished for the day.
  • Fix - If a cart is selected while moving between markets, the prices of the goods in said cart should now update as it arrives near the new market.
  • Tweak - Your family can now choose to eat the more expensive foods you've stored inside you house, instead of just eating the junk food.
  • Tweak - Removed the need for your lovemaking partner to be fed and rested before they will join you for the fun times.
  • Tweak - Refinement of the loading screen tips.
  • New - An additional character variation for each base character, creating a lot more diversity. You may find that when loading a new game your character looks slightly different. Some new character variations will not apply to existing characters when you load, and will instead only start applying as children grow up.
  • Tweak - You can no longer die during the tutorial.
  • Tweak - The wage slider can now go higher.

My list of things to do is getting shorter and shorter and that's very exciting.

Cheers,
Atorcoppe!

