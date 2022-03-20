Fault - Hotfix 03/19/22

BUG FIXES
Heroes
Crunch
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue causing Crunch to lose his cooldowns.
- Fixed an issue causing Heroes to respawn outside the map after dying to Crunch.
LEFT CRUNCH (Q)
- Fixed an issue causing Crunches Left Crunch (Q) not doing the correct cleave damage
FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)
- Fixed an issue causing the ability to not have cast settings.
BALANCE
Heroes
Crunch
CRUNCH PUNCH (PASSIVE)
- Passive Stack Timer reduced from 10 -> 8 seconds.
LEFT CRUNCH (Q)
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 60 -> 75%.
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 60%.
- Mana Cost increased from 30 -> 40 at all levels.
RIGHT CRUNCH (E)
- Cooldown increased from 10 -> 12 at all levels.
- Mana Cost increased from 30 -> 40 at all levels.
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 70%.
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 60%.
- Stun Duration reduced from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 -> 1 at all levels.
RE-CRUNCH (R)
- Passive Cooldown Reduction reduced from 0.4/0.7/1 -> 0.4/0.6/0.8.
FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)
- Cooldown increased from 14 -> 18/17/16/15/14.
- Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 65%.
- Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 55%.
