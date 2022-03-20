 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fault update for 20 March 2022

Fault - Hotfix 03/19/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8404077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Crunch

GENERAL

  • Fixed an issue causing Crunch to lose his cooldowns.
  • Fixed an issue causing Heroes to respawn outside the map after dying to Crunch.

LEFT CRUNCH (Q)

  • Fixed an issue causing Crunches Left Crunch (Q) not doing the correct cleave damage

FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)

  • Fixed an issue causing the ability to not have cast settings.

BALANCE

Heroes

Crunch

CRUNCH PUNCH (PASSIVE)

  • Passive Stack Timer reduced from 10 -> 8 seconds.

LEFT CRUNCH (Q)

  • Physical Power Scaling increased from 60 -> 75%.
  • Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 60%.
  • Mana Cost increased from 30 -> 40 at all levels.

RIGHT CRUNCH (E)

  • Cooldown increased from 10 -> 12 at all levels.
  • Mana Cost increased from 30 -> 40 at all levels.
  • Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 70%.
  • Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 60%.
  • Stun Duration reduced from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 -> 1 at all levels.

RE-CRUNCH (R)

  • Passive Cooldown Reduction reduced from 0.4/0.7/1 -> 0.4/0.6/0.8.

FORWARD CRUNCH (RMB)

  • Cooldown increased from 14 -> 18/17/16/15/14.
  • Physical Power Scaling increased from 50 -> 65%.
  • Energy Power Scaling increased from 40 -> 55%.

Changed files in this update

Fault Content Depot 1106751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.