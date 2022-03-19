-
Fixed the issue where the flaming spear would not decrease from the elixir tube when thrown.
Fixed the problem of being able to move around the map while in Esc and settings panel.
The problem of deleting items and abilities while working in the Alchemist panel has been fixed.
Added the ability to re-enter the pyramid after completing the pyramid quest.
Added New Game+.
Uzak Diyar Destanları 2: Kutsal Dönüş update for 19 March 2022
20.03.2022 - Update to Version 1.172
