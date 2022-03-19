 Skip to content

Uzak Diyar Destanları 2: Kutsal Dönüş update for 19 March 2022

20.03.2022 - Update to Version 1.172

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the issue where the flaming spear would not decrease from the elixir tube when thrown.

  • Fixed the problem of being able to move around the map while in Esc and settings panel.

  • The problem of deleting items and abilities while working in the Alchemist panel has been fixed.

  • Added the ability to re-enter the pyramid after completing the pyramid quest.

  • Added New Game+.

Changed files in this update

