Update: V1.0.05

V1.0.05
BUG FIXES:
. Reveal in explorer icon crashed if a level wasn't loaded
. Coming back from the documentation or from a stand-alone game could open it again
. Issues with bar rendering
. During hyper, power-ups were not working
