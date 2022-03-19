v3.2.3 Update Released

Hey everyone! We're shipping a very important patch today focusing on game performance & stability, significant adjustments to shotguns, Zombie lives and other minor fixes. This update includes minor code optimizations in an attempt to fix the micro-lag spikes over the past versions. Server owners are required to update their servers to receive the latest changes.
Changelog
Admin System
- Flipped mute and gag actions to match SourceMod's behavior (gag = text, mute = voice).
Discord RPC
- Fixed shutdown log message being treated as error instead of a simple information.
Entities
- Added back deprecated "Disable", "Enable" and "Toggle" outputs from v3.0.x to spawn points entities as backward compatibility. Custom maps using these outputs are encouraged to update to the "DisableSpawn", "EnableSpawn" and "ToggleSpawn" ones that have been there in v2.4/v3.1+.
- Various code optimization to the player code.
Game rules
- Added a maximum limit of 24 starting Zombie lives when the round starts, custom plugins can still override this limit. For servers with more than 24 player slots, the maximum limit scales with the limit.
- Adjusted starting Zombies lives formula.
- Changed intermission time from 5 to 10 sec (to match the round end report time).
- Fixed Lobby and Spectators players being counted while calculating starting Zombies lives.
- Fixed not being able to join other teams than Survivors during Warmup.
- Fixed SourceMod nominate/Rock The Vote results being ignored.
- Reworked the entire spawn point selection logic in order to optimize it's performance.
- Zombie lives are now decreasing when a Zombie is killed instead of respawning.
Maps
zpo_tanker
- Fixed a game text overlapping Zombie's HP group display.
Localization
- Updated English and French translations for the admin system change.
Server
- Fixed infinite loop glitch when dropping and picking up barricades.
Tools
- Updated FGDs to fix a lot of inconsistencies with spawn entities.
UI/UX
- Changed colored parts of crosshairs to be opaque.
- Fixed crash involving a bad player pointer and badge rewards.
- Updated debugging overlay.
Weapons
- Made adjustments to shotguns (spread, base damage, damage multipliers, damage drop off).
- [Remington 870] Updated deploy and dry fire animations.
Be sure to let us know any game issues encountered after today's patch in our forums!
