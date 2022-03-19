Update v0.5.4

Some more QoL improvements and fixes!
Balance:
- Reduced evaporation of placed jugs and pots
Fixes:
- Fix items like steel blades to no longer require heating for non-forging recipes like putting together the blade and handle for an axe
- Fix so that double clicking a filled container while holding a large two handed item doesn't move it to inventory (and lose contents), instead will drop the large item and move the container into your hands
- Fix so that dragging and dropping two filled containers between hands and cooking surface will properly swap them now instead of moving one of them to inventory and losing contents
- Rework pickup process to ensure that all handheld items will be unequipped automatically if picking up a placed pot with water from the ground
- Fix "[LMB] Place down" not working for held large items in "Hold key to enable Attack Mode" control style
Other changes:
- Prioritize equipped tools as the first selected tool in the crafting list, rather than items in the main inventory
- No longer sort recipes to the top that have all ingredients but not the required workbench active
- Properly sort the filled-container based recipes higher if ingredients are present
- Animal remains tweaked and now properly align with the ground
