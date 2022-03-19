 Skip to content

Cat Museum update for 19 March 2022

Patch Notes Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8403780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the character could not move in some scenes

  • Fixed a bug where characters would disappear in some scenes

  • Fixed text bug in some languages

  • Improved the way to get the Pro Groomer achievement, changed it to: Complete the task in 20 seconds.

  • Improved the way to get the Exterminator achievement, Sorry the original seems too difficult, changed it to: Remove all the tooth worms in 20 seconds.

Changed files in this update

