Fixed a bug where the character could not move in some scenes
Fixed a bug where characters would disappear in some scenes
Fixed text bug in some languages
Improved the way to get the Pro Groomer achievement, changed it to: Complete the task in 20 seconds.
Improved the way to get the Exterminator achievement, Sorry the original seems too difficult, changed it to: Remove all the tooth worms in 20 seconds.
Cat Museum update for 19 March 2022
Patch Notes Version 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update