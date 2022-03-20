 Skip to content

Bandit the game update for 20 March 2022

Bandit - building system

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello
-trees have larger range of lod
-many aspects of build of base has been little bit rebuild (In a more classic style, like other games):
-all object will be automatically snap to floor/ground
-elements of buildings now will snap to each other (walls, floors, roofs etc)
-many of buildings elements have been changed (looks and size to fit each other)
-added a few new resource mines
-from now you can build any building (beside the "resource building") on small "resource areas"
-fixed bug with flickering vegetation
-vegetation will disappear after building large buildings and floors on it
-the button for converting saves has been removed
-Fixed a weapon/spells duplication after loading
-arrows will now auto-equip if you equip a bow

