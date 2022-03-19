Update 3.16 is live

Hey family,
Update 3.16 expands on the new/old me node filtering system in multiple ways, also bringing an auto-generated “Me” view which leverages the new changes to show all your ‘you’ data - current or old - in one place (tap any of the nodes inside to expand them)
‘New/Old me’ filtering
-
NEW standalone auto-generated Current me board, showing all new/old me data organized in one place
-
Plus only, unlocks at level 16
-
features a search bar to easily go through all nodes, tap a node to expand it and see all of its details
- if only one search result remains and you press enter, that node will be added to the navigation stack
-
-
nodes could previously have only either the new me or the old me states (by default new nodes assigned to new me), now you can have data that opts out of this duality (by default new items opt out)
-
new me is now current me throughout the app
-
app bar new/old me menu icon has its state cycling updated (whenever you click it)
- before: home -> new me + meta data -> new me -> old me -> all data -> home
- now: home -> all data minus old me - > new me -> old me -> only new and old data -> home
-
UI when changing a node’s old/new me state updated
As usual, questions, etc in the comments, enjoy!
Changed files in this update