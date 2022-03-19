 Skip to content

Her New Memory update for 19 March 2022

Fix (v.1.0.95)

Share · View all patches · Build 8403707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for mods that add new outfits to the store; (demonstrative mod is in "ModUploader/WorkshopContent/extraoutfit" folder)
  • Changed the conditions for obtaining achievements "A Natural" and "Hot and Heavy" (excluded wedding sex);
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect use of time slots (scene "Blowjob in Cinema");
  • Improved Konstantin's face;
  • Improved Ella's face;
  • Minor fixes.

Her New Memory Content Depot 1296771
