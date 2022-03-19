- Added support for mods that add new outfits to the store; (demonstrative mod is in "ModUploader/WorkshopContent/extraoutfit" folder)
- Changed the conditions for obtaining achievements "A Natural" and "Hot and Heavy" (excluded wedding sex);
- Fixed a bug with incorrect use of time slots (scene "Blowjob in Cinema");
- Improved Konstantin's face;
- Improved Ella's face;
- Minor fixes.
Her New Memory update for 19 March 2022
Fix (v.1.0.95)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
