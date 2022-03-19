Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot Released (03-19-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot.
- Fixed Metrocop animation bugs
- The SLAM will no longer be autoswitched to a new weapon.
- Fixed a crash involving serverside ragdolls.
- Player bots no longer take as much damage.
- Player bots no longer take damage from friendly fire.
- This can be changed with the Friendly Fire option in the ADVANCED OPTIONS.
