FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 19 March 2022

Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot Released (03-19-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot.

  • Fixed Metrocop animation bugs
  • The SLAM will no longer be autoswitched to a new weapon.
  • Fixed a crash involving serverside ragdolls.
  • Player bots no longer take as much damage.
  • Player bots no longer take damage from friendly fire.
  • This can be changed with the Friendly Fire option in the ADVANCED OPTIONS.

