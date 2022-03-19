 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Drift King update for 19 March 2022

Update Notes for 0.7.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8403416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New Drift Track, Drift Circuit 3

Fixes and Improvements

  • Added External Handbrake Support - go to settings and remap your handbrake (Sometimes you need to push your handbrake twice to get button remapped)
  • Fixed an issue when car gets stuck for some wheel setups, To fix this just go to settings and remap your handbrake again (Remap in Keyboard / gamepad / handbrake section)
  • Fixed Camera button remapping
  • Fixed tachometer in Kazbegi reverse map
  • Improved Garage lighting (so colors also improved)
  • Added Ps5 Controller support

Changed files in this update

Drift King Depot x86 Depot 1469691
  • Loading history…
Drift King Depot x64 Depot 1469692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.