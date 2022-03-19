Update Notes for 0.7.9.1

New Content:
- New Drift Track, Drift Circuit 3
Fixes and Improvements
- Added External Handbrake Support - go to settings and remap your handbrake (Sometimes you need to push your handbrake twice to get button remapped)
- Fixed an issue when car gets stuck for some wheel setups, To fix this just go to settings and remap your handbrake again (Remap in Keyboard / gamepad / handbrake section)
- Fixed Camera button remapping
- Fixed tachometer in Kazbegi reverse map
- Improved Garage lighting (so colors also improved)
- Added Ps5 Controller support
