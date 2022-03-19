Patch 0.1.2

Changes:
- The finale of the second chapter is now fully working and complete.
- Preparations for the first major content update - new buildings in the town, which you can enter.
- We have changed the pause function. From now on you can pause the game always, even during cutscenes and dialogues. This means that if you get blocked somewhere, you can always restart the stage.
- New behaviour of town folks: when you break down the barrier between the first and the second districts, the town folks will start walking between them.
- New town folks in the second distrcit.
Fixes:
- Fixed bugs related to the metro in the town.
- Fixed bugs when choosing answers.
- The cutscene with Mr Meal's train has been improved.
- Some texts and dialogues have been improved.
- Fixed bugs and issues with Polish translation.
- Bug due to story skipping after loading a new save fixed.
First big content update coming soon! If you find a bug or have a suggestion, share it on the Steam forum or on our Discord server!
