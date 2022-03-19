 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Secret Laboratory update for 19 March 2022

11.2 Update - Progress Report!

Share · View all patches · Build 8403342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!
We've just released a new Devlog, presenting features for Version 11.2!

We'll also have a Q&A and presentation stream on out Twitch channel at 8PM UTC.

~ Northwood Studios

Changed depots in killers-test branch

View more data in app history for build 8403342
SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.