Increlution update for 19 March 2022

Small follow-up to the player feedback & QoL update

  • Fixed a missing percentage character in the percentual time-diff option, if the time was slower than the last
  • Slightly changed the border-color on dark-mode blocks to be a slightly darker shade of white, to make it a little bit softer on the eyes
  • Fixed the reverseSkillColors launch parameter not working with dark mode

