Deadburg update for 19 March 2022

v1.5.0p Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for a potential crash when leaving a game.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in RunServerSpawnChange.
  • Additional logging for crash with the DefaultBlockRenderer.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when an item is spawned on the edge of a player's loaded terrain.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when a user first joins a game.
  • Player run/walk animations will no longer play when that player is in a menu.

