- Fix for a potential crash when leaving a game.
- Fixed a crash that could occur in RunServerSpawnChange.
- Additional logging for crash with the DefaultBlockRenderer.
- Fixed crash that could occur when an item is spawned on the edge of a player's loaded terrain.
- Fixed crash that could occur when a user first joins a game.
- Player run/walk animations will no longer play when that player is in a menu.
Deadburg update for 19 March 2022
v1.5.0p Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update