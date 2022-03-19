Version 0.71 Fix Build is now live!

Fresh off of our major v.70 release earlier this week, we've just pushed another small update full of additional bug fixes, and some all new combat sound effects.
Change List for Version v.71:
- Fixed soft crash in Era 2 Repair mission and other missions featuring the "Drone Specialist" enemy class.
- New Sound Effects added for Poison Cloud, Rally, Menace, EMP, and War Horn abilities. Expect many more new sound effects to make their way into the game in future updates (we're aware a number of abilities are missing sfx at the moment).
- Fixed Drone Specialist "Drone Orb" Accessory floating below the ground sometimes.
- Fixed some damaging abilities not displaying their base damage range in tooltips. Fixed some will healing abilities displaying their heal amount as stamina damage in tooltips.
- Peeking to view stats in encounters no longer hides the targeting cursor once the stat UIs are hidden.
- Updated a number of text strings throughout the game to fix formatting and grammar errors.
- Fixed bug with cursor placement/navigation in the HQ Atrium when tutorial messages were present previously.
- Fixed a number of issues where hidden screens would trigger input mistakenly when trying to interact with message boxes or HQ dialogue.
Changed files in this update