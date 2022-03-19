 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 19 March 2022

Weekly Progress Report #77

Build 8403151

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working primarily on the final level & related cinematics. Still a decent chunk of work to do, but they're coming along very nicely! In the mean time, here's the last "normal" level:

New Level: No Hesitation (#50)

Changelog

  • BUG FIX: Fix issue where moving quickly through the level select could result in being on the wrong level in certain situations.
  • BUG FIX: Fix Null Reference Exception related to Options Menu tooltips.
  • BUG FIX: Options Menu "Reset" buttons work again.
  • UX: Remove Under Construction sign from Level Select.
  • PERF: Use Object Pooling for the orbs in the Level Select tubes.
  • BUG FIX: Fix a bunch of DoTween errors when closing / resetting levels.
  • PERF: Use Baked Occlusion Culling in the Level Select for another 90% reduction in rendered tris/verts!
  • CONTENT: New level: "No Hesitation" (50)
  • DEV: Lots and lots of work & bug fixes for the final level stuff.

