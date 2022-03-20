v1.2.3 update released

- fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 2 some bullet pattern. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
- fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 7 some bullet pattern. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
- fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 some bullets are fired in the wrong place. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
- fixed: Stage EX boss, some rendering issues in SpellCard background
- fixed: screenshots might cause the game to crash
- fixed: refresh rate below 60 Hz on exclusive fullscreen on some PCs
- fixed: additional 1 frame of display latency on some PCs
If want to playback the Stage EX replay files saved before v1.2.3, rollback to v1.2.2 temporarily (only need to update 6 MB contants) ,
Bugs fixed in previous versions
v1.2.2
- Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], boss Attack 3 crash the game when the countdown is over
v1.2.1
- fixed: might see the not corresponding ending in some case
- emend: the introduction to graze in Manual
v1.2.0
- fixed: Stage 5 Part 9 Route-Right, the enemy is invincible for too long when the bomb is released. Replay files saved before v1.2.0 might incorrect in playback
- adjust: Stage 5, boss Attack 1 some bullet layer
v1.1.6
- fixed: Easy, Normal, Hard missing a
- emend: some dialogue text
