东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Vitality of Imagination update for 20 March 2022

v1.2.3 update released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 2 some bullet pattern. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
  • fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 7 some bullet pattern. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
  • fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 some bullets are fired in the wrong place. Replay files saved before v1.2.3 might incorrect in playback
  • fixed: Stage EX boss, some rendering issues in SpellCard background
  • fixed: screenshots might cause the game to crash
  • fixed: refresh rate below 60 Hz on exclusive fullscreen on some PCs
  • fixed: additional 1 frame of display latency on some PCs

If want to playback the Stage EX replay files saved before v1.2.3, rollback to v1.2.2 temporarily (only need to update 6 MB contants) ,

Bugs fixed in previous versions

v1.2.2

  • Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], boss Attack 3 crash the game when the countdown is over

v1.2.1

  • fixed: might see the not corresponding ending in some case
  • emend: the introduction to graze in Manual

v1.2.0

  • fixed: Stage 5 Part 9 Route-Right, the enemy is invincible for too long when the bomb is released. Replay files saved before v1.2.0 might incorrect in playback
  • adjust: Stage 5, boss Attack 1 some bullet layer

v1.1.6

  • fixed: Easy, Normal, Hard missing a
  • emend: some dialogue text

