v 0.64 released!

Hi everyone,
here is another regular update, the changes:
add ex bosses arrange battle music,
add more music,
add chapter 1 and 2 novel (the previous chapter was the prologue),
revert back Cleave, Giant's Rampage, Throw Weapon skills damage formula,
greatly nerf trickster, nearly all his support skills are now semi devine,
corrected some skills attack type,
bypass ring damage capped to 49999,
add six characters with their master class : Dark Blade, Paladin, Assassin,
Archmage, Great Huntress and Pirate with more skills,
add BGM Player on the main map.
Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.
Changed files in this update