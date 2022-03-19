KARM UPDATE 0.8.1

KARM 0.8.1
LEVEL DESIGN
- Fixed E1M4 area where you can get stuck
- Fixed E1M5 area where you can bypass the regular path
- Fixed E1M6 door height
- Replacing some ammos in E1M1
- Fixed E1M5 area where you can be stuck
- Removed crushers as its causing performance issues (need reworked)
CODE
- Fixed an issue with trap doors not opening back after loading
- Fixed QuickSave/QuickLoad secondary bind
- Decreased blunderbuss damage (slightly)
- Decreased axe damage (slightly)
- Avoid AI freeze at distance (optimisation range increased)
- Removed 60 minutes time limit (dev feature)
- Fixed a bug wich trigger combat music even if enemy is begind the wall
- Fixed infighting issue
SOUND
- 'Escape' sound in the menu not link with UI volume
- Changed default volume settings
AI
- Fixed melee behaviour when not in the same height level or enemies too big
- Improved AI reactivity
- General Balance
HUD
- Added a special red face for berserk mode
GRAPHICS
- improving deadtree model and added simple collision
MENU
- Added 'Always Run' Option
