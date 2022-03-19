 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Karm update for 19 March 2022

KARM UPDATE 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8402800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KARM 0.8.1

LEVEL DESIGN

  • Fixed E1M4 area where you can get stuck
  • Fixed E1M5 area where you can bypass the regular path
  • Fixed E1M6 door height
  • Replacing some ammos in E1M1
  • Fixed E1M5 area where you can be stuck
  • Removed crushers as its causing performance issues (need reworked)

CODE

  • Fixed an issue with trap doors not opening back after loading
  • Fixed QuickSave/QuickLoad secondary bind
  • Decreased blunderbuss damage (slightly)
  • Decreased axe damage (slightly)
  • Avoid AI freeze at distance (optimisation range increased)
  • Removed 60 minutes time limit (dev feature)
  • Fixed a bug wich trigger combat music even if enemy is begind the wall
  • Fixed infighting issue

SOUND

  • 'Escape' sound in the menu not link with UI volume
  • Changed default volume settings

AI

  • Fixed melee behaviour when not in the same height level or enemies too big
  • Improved AI reactivity
  • General Balance

HUD

  • Added a special red face for berserk mode

GRAPHICS

  • improving deadtree model and added simple collision

MENU

  • Added 'Always Run' Option

Changed files in this update

Karm Content Depot 1348761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.