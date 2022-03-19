Update Notes for v0.941

Version 0.941 is now live, with all of the new changes to the social system. Old save games unfortunately won't work - you'll need to start a new game with this patch.
Changes:
- New social system for interacting with NPCs
- NPCs that you meet are now visible on the map, and have their own schedule, job, social events, etc
- Organise social events with multiple NPCs (eg. can organise a house party with 6 people)
- Choose from a set of "cards" to select your social responses
- Collect cards during gameplay for special responses (eg. "Good news" card when you get a promotion, "Scandal" card when you read a tabloid/newspaper)
- Start dating, get married, make your significant other jealous, make enemies!
- NPCs also organise events (sometimes without you)
- NPCs have randomized traits and interests
- NPCs have various desired items (can gift desired items to them to increase relationship)
- Various improvements to the UI
- Tooltip popups for every item/building/character in the game
- Many other things I can't remember!
Changed files in this update