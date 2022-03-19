 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 19 March 2022

Update Notes for v0.941

Share · View all patches · Build 8402780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.941 is now live, with all of the new changes to the social system. Old save games unfortunately won't work - you'll need to start a new game with this patch.

Changes:

  • New social system for interacting with NPCs
  • NPCs that you meet are now visible on the map, and have their own schedule, job, social events, etc
  • Organise social events with multiple NPCs (eg. can organise a house party with 6 people)
  • Choose from a set of "cards" to select your social responses
  • Collect cards during gameplay for special responses (eg. "Good news" card when you get a promotion, "Scandal" card when you read a tabloid/newspaper)
  • Start dating, get married, make your significant other jealous, make enemies!
  • NPCs also organise events (sometimes without you)
  • NPCs have randomized traits and interests
  • NPCs have various desired items (can gift desired items to them to increase relationship)
  • Various improvements to the UI
  • Tooltip popups for every item/building/character in the game
  • Many other things I can't remember!

