Patch Notes for Build 20, 21, 22

Hey everyone, here's a list of fixes we implemented since launch:
- Fixed key spawning issues
- Key should now safely remain in pocket between scenes
- Right shoulder slot can now be used to store big tools (shovel, axe)
- Narration: Added reminder to use both joysticks to ski, if player doesn't react
- Narration: Various improvements in tutorial narration
- Audio: Fix for AR Menu startup sound
- Ski stick length now updates in real-time when changed in tablet menu
- Game quits cleanly when exited through tablet menu
- Invisible wall does not appear at wrong time during tutorial
Changed files in this update