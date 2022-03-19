 Skip to content

Snow Scout update for 19 March 2022

Patch Notes for Build 20, 21, 22

Build 20, 21, 22

Build 8402695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here's a list of fixes we implemented since launch:

  • Fixed key spawning issues
  • Key should now safely remain in pocket between scenes
  • Right shoulder slot can now be used to store big tools (shovel, axe)
  • Narration: Added reminder to use both joysticks to ski, if player doesn't react
  • Narration: Various improvements in tutorial narration
  • Audio: Fix for AR Menu startup sound
  • Ski stick length now updates in real-time when changed in tablet menu
  • Game quits cleanly when exited through tablet menu
  • Invisible wall does not appear at wrong time during tutorial

