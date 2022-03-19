 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 19 March 2022

early access 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8402628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge content patch ahead!

I don't think this is the case, but as so much content has been added, it's possible that some bugs may have slipped during testing. As always, if you notice anything behaving weirdly, please let me know and I'll fix it ASAP!

Highlights

Balance changes

Towers

  • Atomic Orbiter

    • Magic penetration: (0, 0, 0) -> (20, 20, 20)

  • Disruptor

    • Fire rate: (2.5, 2.5, 2.5) -> (2.75, 2.75, 2.75)

  • Earthquake

    • Range: (110, 120, 130) -> (130, 130, 130)

  • Laser Rifle

    • Magic Damage: (8, 24, 72) -> (9, 27, 81)

  • Rail Gun

    • Fire rate: (0.25, 0.28, 0.31) -> (0.3, 0.33, 0.36)

  • Trick Room

    • Fire rate: (0.3, 0.8, 2.4) -> (0.3, 0.7, 2.1)
    • Range: (160, 160, 160) -> (155, 155, 155)
Spells

  • Cryptic Command

    • Stun duration: 3s -> 5s
    • Cards drawn next turn: 2 -> 3

Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.