early access 1.15

Huge content patch ahead!
I don't think this is the case, but as so much content has been added, it's possible that some bugs may have slipped during testing. As always, if you notice anything behaving weirdly, please let me know and I'll fix it ASAP!
Highlights
- 16 new towers! Yes, you heard that right, 16! Considering we had 40 before, we now have 56! You can check them out visually here.
- 3 new spells! You can check them out visually here.
- Some balance changes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Towers
Atomic Orbiter
- Magic penetration: (0, 0, 0) -> (20, 20, 20)
Disruptor
- Fire rate: (2.5, 2.5, 2.5) -> (2.75, 2.75, 2.75)
Earthquake
- Range: (110, 120, 130) -> (130, 130, 130)
Laser Rifle
- Magic Damage: (8, 24, 72) -> (9, 27, 81)
Rail Gun
- Fire rate: (0.25, 0.28, 0.31) -> (0.3, 0.33, 0.36)
Trick Room
- Fire rate: (0.3, 0.8, 2.4) -> (0.3, 0.7, 2.1)
- Range: (160, 160, 160) -> (155, 155, 155)
Spells
Cryptic Command
- Stun duration: 3s -> 5s
- Cards drawn next turn: 2 -> 3
