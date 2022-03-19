[v1.2.0] New Paladin, new Maps, more campaign options & widescreen support

New Features & Improvements
- New Paladin: Belphegor (with unique set of skills and personal Vengeance Oath)
- Enabled Widescreen support & dynamic scaling in Graphics Options
- Crusade config: added option to select skills when levelling up (instead of draw 2 pick 1)
- Crusade config: added option to change Followers Market pool
- Crusade config: configurable citadel difficulty (multi-levels) up to 11+11+11 for each scenario (go over 11 to create a new entry or 0 to remove it)
- Epic Conquest: added 2 more map options (conical and circular)
- Delayed enforcing Followers slots when leveling-up until after all rewards are claimed
- "Restart Turn" checkpoint is now when turn starts (Campfire#StartOfTurn -> Campfire#StartOfTurn)
- Beefed-up Armor of some Ancient enemies (and other smaller ones)
- Map: Show terrain movement cost on hex tiles themselves (can still hover if want day/night details)
- Map: Show enemies on the location window when at Campfire
- Map: Show explorable tiles in Pause/Map & Campfire/Map
- Interactions: Enable leadership points to go negative to allow for reputation negative impact
- Ability to Drag & Drop Blocks on multi-attacks enemies (will assign to the first unblocked attack)
- Ability icons (below Hand) shown grayed-out if activated or unusable
- Sort enemies by challenge rating / difficulty in Location window and Battle portraits
- All convert attack effects now convert Follower Attacks too (when applicable)
- Added end of turn confirmation during interactions (+reminder to use healing/crystal generating effects)
- Ambient Mana Panel shows the available mana even when no longer usable
- Updated Exhausted Blessings visuals
- Show Immunities in Attack & Range windows
- More tweaks to Tutorial texts & content
Fixes
- Don't pay assault cost when activating followers in After Battle
- Rest/Recovery should trigger sleep if end of round is announced
- Scoundrel & Champions: adjusted how reputation influences leadership cost
- Shadow Puppets: should not allow discard of Wounds
- Deacon: Fixed Attack Info
- Sylvanism: added support Level 4 Followers
- Scare Tactics: made Block conversion optional
- Sylvain Guard: give resistance in BeforeBattle to avoid ordering issue when triggered in Block phase
- Fixed occasional crashes
