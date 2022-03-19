 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 19 March 2022

[v1.2.0] New Paladin, new Maps, more campaign options & widescreen support

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New Features & Improvements

  • New Paladin: Belphegor (with unique set of skills and personal Vengeance Oath)
  • Enabled Widescreen support & dynamic scaling in Graphics Options
  • Crusade config: added option to select skills when levelling up (instead of draw 2 pick 1)
  • Crusade config: added option to change Followers Market pool
  • Crusade config: configurable citadel difficulty (multi-levels) up to 11+11+11 for each scenario (go over 11 to create a new entry or 0 to remove it)
  • Epic Conquest: added 2 more map options (conical and circular)
  • Delayed enforcing Followers slots when leveling-up until after all rewards are claimed
  • "Restart Turn" checkpoint is now when turn starts (Campfire#StartOfTurn -> Campfire#StartOfTurn)
  • Beefed-up Armor of some Ancient enemies (and other smaller ones)
  • Map: Show terrain movement cost on hex tiles themselves (can still hover if want day/night details)
  • Map: Show enemies on the location window when at Campfire
  • Map: Show explorable tiles in Pause/Map & Campfire/Map
  • Interactions: Enable leadership points to go negative to allow for reputation negative impact
  • Ability to Drag & Drop Blocks on multi-attacks enemies (will assign to the first unblocked attack)
  • Ability icons (below Hand) shown grayed-out if activated or unusable
  • Sort enemies by challenge rating / difficulty in Location window and Battle portraits
  • All convert attack effects now convert Follower Attacks too (when applicable)
  • Added end of turn confirmation during interactions (+reminder to use healing/crystal generating effects)
  • Ambient Mana Panel shows the available mana even when no longer usable
  • Updated Exhausted Blessings visuals
  • Show Immunities in Attack & Range windows
  • More tweaks to Tutorial texts & content

Fixes

  • Don't pay assault cost when activating followers in After Battle
  • Rest/Recovery should trigger sleep if end of round is announced
  • Scoundrel & Champions: adjusted how reputation influences leadership cost
  • Shadow Puppets: should not allow discard of Wounds
  • Deacon: Fixed Attack Info
  • Sylvanism: added support Level 4 Followers
  • Scare Tactics: made Block conversion optional
  • Sylvain Guard: give resistance in BeforeBattle to avoid ordering issue when triggered in Block phase
  • Fixed occasional crashes

