Devil Spire update for 19 March 2022

Devil Spire's Patch 1.21 is live!

Devil Spire's Patch 1.21 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfixes include small fixes and adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience, but often don't include much new content or big alterations.

CHANGELOG

  • The special Steal action for shops is now always the secondary interaction option. You also can no longer steal in the village.
  • The Pillar of Flames spell now deals half as much damage but has twice the AoE.
  • The Blizzard spell now dispels when its caster dies, and also ticks less frequently.
  • The auto-shortcut configuration option now works properly when bottling potions from wells.
  • The map now starts more zoomed in. Minimap stays the same.
  • Confused, blinded or panicked enemies will no longer decide what spell they should cast based on AI.
  • Inventory keyboard controls are now completely independant from the configured controls for movement and camera, as they are in the other menus.
  • Screenshots now work properly while in the inventory or pause/options menus.
  • Added a configuration option to disable the default 3D sound system for a more compatible one, in case it doesn't work properly with your hardware or OS.
  • The game now automatically pauses when its window loses focus, just like with the Steam overlay.
  • The game now has a smaller chance to crash on startup and going back to the title screen.
  • ???

Expect more of these, and regular major updates too!

