Devil Spire's Patch 1.21 is live!

Hotfixes include small fixes and adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience, but often don't include much new content or big alterations.
CHANGELOG
- The special Steal action for shops is now always the secondary interaction option. You also can no longer steal in the village.
- The Pillar of Flames spell now deals half as much damage but has twice the AoE.
- The Blizzard spell now dispels when its caster dies, and also ticks less frequently.
- The auto-shortcut configuration option now works properly when bottling potions from wells.
- The map now starts more zoomed in. Minimap stays the same.
- Confused, blinded or panicked enemies will no longer decide what spell they should cast based on AI.
- Inventory keyboard controls are now completely independant from the configured controls for movement and camera, as they are in the other menus.
- Screenshots now work properly while in the inventory or pause/options menus.
- Added a configuration option to disable the default 3D sound system for a more compatible one, in case it doesn't work properly with your hardware or OS.
- The game now automatically pauses when its window loses focus, just like with the Steam overlay.
- The game now has a smaller chance to crash on startup and going back to the title screen.
- ???
Expect more of these, and regular major updates too!
