Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.006 UPDATE

★ A new music pack is now available
Touhou Project Music Pack 01- 3,800ARKK
- 「WARNING×WARNING×WARNING」 by 暁Records
- 「シアワセエゴイスト」 by 森羅万象
★ Bugs have been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that the UI hides when the cursor is moved to the top in inventory, shop, etc.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
★ A new music pack is now available
Touhou Project Music Pack 01- 3,800ARKK
★ Bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update