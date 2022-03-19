 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 19 March 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.006 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ A new music pack is now available
Touhou Project Music Pack 01- 3,800ARKK

  • 「WARNING×WARNING×WARNING」 by 暁Records
  • 「シアワセエゴイスト」 by 森羅万象

★ Bugs have been fixed.

  • Fixed a bug that the UI hides when the cursor is moved to the top in inventory, shop, etc.

