Feature Friday - March 18, 2022

203.27
-
Most forms of pathfinding will now automatically dig through walls, if need be, if you have digging capability.
-
Autoact interruption by Heightened Hearing, Sense Psychic, and electromagnetic sensors now behaves in a fashion more consistent with other ways that autoact gets interrupted.
-
Terrain is no longer shown as "Undamaged" when looked at.
-
Added new default bindings to the prerelease input manager:
- alt+dpad left => move to point of interest
- alt+dpad right => auto attack nearby
- alt+dpad up => ascend
- alt+dpad down => descend
-
Added a new 'Adventure' keybinding category for legacy keybinds.
-
Hook and Drag and latch-on weapons no longer trigger a drag attempt, and potentially prevent movement/attacking, when attempting movement that would not actually perform a drag.
-
NPC scavengers will now only attempt to pathfind to trash that is in their line of sight.
-
Liquid auto-collection can now always be disabled when it has been enabled, and gives an appropriate message when you attempt to enable it on an empty container for which no appropriate liquid type is obvious.
-
Targeting with the prerelease input manager enabled now correctly fires via the fire binding when picking a target when using a binding other than F.
-
Fixed an issue preventing the highlight overlay from working with the prerelease input manager.
-
Fixed a typo in the "Zoom In" binding.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some autoact interruption messages to not be displayed.
-
Fixed a bug that caused anchor spikes to prevent the defensive lunge of long blades.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed you to take items from sultan reliquaries without triggering the robber chimes by using the "Store an item" menu.
-
Fixed a bug that caused Proselytize to become guaranteed once you were sufficiently above your target in levels.
-
Fixed a bug that caused wire strands to display both a length and a stack size.
-
Fixed a bug that that prevent some alternate move commands from being activated.
Changed files in this update