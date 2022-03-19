 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DeadPoly update for 19 March 2022

Patch 0.0.3k

Share · View all patches · Build 8401904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New craftable build parts
  • New guns
  • New melee weapons
  • New collectibles
  • New backpacks
  • New mask
  • New signs / posters / wall decoration stuffs
  • New accessory slot items
  • Possible fix for doors not showing correct state in multiplayer (showing as closed by being able to walk through it)
  • Dancing, clothing swap, and Death changed to be bindable keys (O and P by default)
  • AA and 9v batteries can now stack to 10 and have had their weight reduced

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.