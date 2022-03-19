- New craftable build parts
- New guns
- New melee weapons
- New collectibles
- New backpacks
- New mask
- New signs / posters / wall decoration stuffs
- New accessory slot items
- Possible fix for doors not showing correct state in multiplayer (showing as closed by being able to walk through it)
- Dancing, clothing swap, and Death changed to be bindable keys (O and P by default)
- AA and 9v batteries can now stack to 10 and have had their weight reduced
DeadPoly update for 19 March 2022
Patch 0.0.3k
Patchnotes via Steam Community
