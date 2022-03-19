Various patched issues, including:
One major progression issue, game can now be progressed from start to finish hopefully I s2g,
a few minor bugs and immersion breaking things, yada yada. I do plan on eventually reworking the exp and gold systems and rewriting bits of the story to be more appropriate or better written so look forward to that! And if you downloaded this game and never got through that issue, sorry, but should be fixed! If not make a community post :)
Legacy of Aeroja update for 19 March 2022
Patch Version 1.1.1
