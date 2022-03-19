 Skip to content

Legacy of Aeroja update for 19 March 2022

Patch Version 1.1.1

Patch Version 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various patched issues, including:
One major progression issue, game can now be progressed from start to finish hopefully I s2g,
a few minor bugs and immersion breaking things, yada yada. I do plan on eventually reworking the exp and gold systems and rewriting bits of the story to be more appropriate or better written so look forward to that! And if you downloaded this game and never got through that issue, sorry, but should be fixed! If not make a community post :)

