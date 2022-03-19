-- Custom Heroes now start with 3 SP instead of 1 (legacy Heroes will gain +2 SP).
-- Fixed battle hanging after stacking Impatience using multiple Afterimage cards.
-- Fixed Egg + Griffin Call skill combination making the unit hang during battle.
-- Fixed Reverse Engineering summoning enemies when used by an ally.
-- Fixed sometimes a blank space appearing instead of rewards in Chests.
-- Bishop Slide card rarity changed from Rare to Normal.
-- Thief alliance now works from the Bench.
Hadean Tactics update for 19 March 2022
Patch 0.4.11
-- Custom Heroes now start with 3 SP instead of 1 (legacy Heroes will gain +2 SP).
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update