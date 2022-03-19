Bugfix release

-
Improved some descriptions and tutorial text on different stats.
-
The day you need to deal with Crew/Daily bread is now displayed in Weekly.
-
New artwork.
-
Sped up display of pinned cards.
-
Fixed new performance problems.
-
Fixed some style inconsistency with hover tips.
-
Fixed All your teams missing dump teams.
-
Fixed a problem with Narcissist sometimes having no options.
-
Fixed bad formatting on the organ collection progress report on the backstreet clinic.
-
Fixed paying cash to your crew being at zero for newer characters.
-
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!
