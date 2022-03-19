 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 19 March 2022

Bugfix release

Build 8401564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved some descriptions and tutorial text on different stats.

  • The day you need to deal with Crew/Daily bread is now displayed in Weekly.

  • New artwork.

  • Sped up display of pinned cards.

  • Fixed new performance problems.

  • Fixed some style inconsistency with hover tips.

  • Fixed All your teams missing dump teams.

  • Fixed a problem with Narcissist sometimes having no options.

  • Fixed bad formatting on the organ collection progress report on the backstreet clinic.

  • Fixed paying cash to your crew being at zero for newer characters.

  • More typos fixed; thanks for the reports!

