 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tap Ninja update for 19 March 2022

Steam hotfixes for March 19th

Share · View all patches · Build 8401553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● For non VIP's - another daily Key and Amber is now obtainable randomly from the Golden Fireflies
● VIP Benefits are now actually understandable
● Scrollbar added to the Buildings and Upgrades tab

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.