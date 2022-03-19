 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 19 March 2022

Update v0.17.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8401431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

New patch is live!
There are a few major bugs that we fixed, but more fixes and content are coming.
Thank you again for the amazing support, especially in our Discord channel.

  • Fixed major bug where Ocean Day event might crash for some users;
  • Fixed major bug where you could not complete a few quests because of the item stacking incorrectly;
  • Fixed Advanced Fridge Skill level requirement;
  • Fixed wrong description for hammers after first patch;
  • Fixed stamina error with the water can;
  • Fixed error with character step with carrying a bucket;
  • Fixed some items showing up at the shop when there were none.

