Update v0.17.5

Hey everyone!
New patch is live!
There are a few major bugs that we fixed, but more fixes and content are coming.
Thank you again for the amazing support, especially in our Discord channel.
- Fixed major bug where Ocean Day event might crash for some users;
- Fixed major bug where you could not complete a few quests because of the item stacking incorrectly;
- Fixed Advanced Fridge Skill level requirement;
- Fixed wrong description for hammers after first patch;
- Fixed stamina error with the water can;
- Fixed error with character step with carrying a bucket;
- Fixed some items showing up at the shop when there were none.
