Harlow update for 19 March 2022

Performance Mode & Big Smiles (update v1.0.0.33)

Build 8401275

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enhanced Performance and Quality

Happy Friday, everyone! I'm thrilled to close-out launch week with another update, this time focusing on performance and quality-of-life.

Quality
  • Harlow now has an overjoyed smile when moving quickly.
  • When you unlock party supplies, an indicator now shows on-screen.
Performance
  • All platforms should see a lift in FPS thanks to some optimizations under-the-hood.
  • For those wanting an extra performance boost, go to the Main Menu Settings and enable Performance Mode. This will reduce some of the VFX and details, which can really help some GPUs run the game smoothly.
  • Lowered the overall CPU load of the game with more optimizations.
Bugs Fixed
  • Locked doors now correctly recharge your jumps when you land on them, fixing an issue that slowed down gameplay.
  • In level 13, sometimes you'd explode when hitting a certain cliff. That cliff has been spoken to, and has agreed to no longer do this.
  • Some levels have had their collider geometry fixed.
  • Language selection flags are now more clear when selected / not selected.
  • Level selection UI has had some optimizations to be easier and more clear to navigate.
  • Some localization issues have been fixed.
  • Better localization has been added in some places.
  • Some party supplies have had their placement slightly adjusted.

And with that, thanks for being a part of Harlow's launch week! There's more to come, so stay tuned! :)
All the best,
Arman

