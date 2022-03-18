 Skip to content

Vacancy Unlimited update for 18 March 2022

Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've been working on :

+Added new map Delta
+Added new cutscene of Geoff vs Spryward

+New Enemy the Abomination

+Added UI disabler in menu
+Added Molotov equipment

+Added Coffee Mana pickup

+Added new potion weapon type (uses mana as ammo)
+Added new potion the finger gun potion
+Fixed bug where you could drop fists glitching out the game
+Fixed FOV bug where having 2 scoped weapons would make the game unplayable.
+Added new animation for prox charge ability
+Added new animation for grapple equipment

What's coming next :

Final map
Final Boss
New trailer
New Potions
RNG changes

Changed files in this update

