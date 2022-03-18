The Arrr-chievement Update

Ahoy mateys!
We've got another big update for ye! Our crew has added some highly requested features like Achievements and the ability to Late Join into existing matchmaking battles. Check out the full patch notes below:
- Added the ability to late join into matchmaking matches
- Added 21 achievements to unlock on the Steam platform
- Graphical update for the match display in character select
- Added Steam invite button to the match display
- Added a How-to-Play video to the tutorial
- Added USA West to the available server pool
- Wanted poster now shows your most used pirate
- Stats are now properly recorded across multiple-match sessions
- Fixed disconnect and data-rate issues on the party scroll
- Fixed a crash/timeout issue when connecting to certain regions
- Swapping hosts now properly transfers access to room code/invites
- Implemented a page-turn animation on the ledger
- Fixed crashing/disconnection errors for MacOS
- General bugfixes and optimizations
