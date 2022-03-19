 Skip to content

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades update for 19 March 2022

Update 102-e3 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy folks! Just a small patch this week. Mostly bug fixes and infrastructure for future work.

Cheers,
Anton

Full Changelog - Update 102 - e3

Additions:

  • Added a Destructobin to the Grillhouse map

Changes:

  • Changed internal Navmesh Area handling to support future work (such as Sosig-specific types of navigation).
  • Doors Off Mesh links split into a ‘going in’ link and a ‘going out’ link, allowing them to be parsed by pathfinding differently based upon the Sosig’s current equipment and state.
  • Tweaked Sosig Grenade Throwing logic and aiming
  • Rebuilt some of the old Sosig impactFX particle effects to make them more visually consistent with the Sosigs
  • Rebuilt a bunch of door handling logic and off mesh links related to door to aid prioritization of opening
  • Built System for a door recognizing that it is ‘obstructed’ for any reason (physics glitch, player using panels), etc.

Fixes:

  • Fixed Massive performance issues in some scenes (including Grillhouse) caused by broken material on mesh particles effects without collision.

Removed:

  • Reduced Total Internal Door Key Count from 12 to 8 (to save area layers)

