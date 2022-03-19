Update 102-e3 is Now Live On The Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks! Just a small patch this week. Mostly bug fixes and infrastructure for future work.
Cheers,
Anton
Full Changelog - Update 102 - e3
Additions:
- Added a Destructobin to the Grillhouse map
Changes:
- Changed internal Navmesh Area handling to support future work (such as Sosig-specific types of navigation).
- Doors Off Mesh links split into a ‘going in’ link and a ‘going out’ link, allowing them to be parsed by pathfinding differently based upon the Sosig’s current equipment and state.
- Tweaked Sosig Grenade Throwing logic and aiming
- Rebuilt some of the old Sosig impactFX particle effects to make them more visually consistent with the Sosigs
- Rebuilt a bunch of door handling logic and off mesh links related to door to aid prioritization of opening
- Built System for a door recognizing that it is ‘obstructed’ for any reason (physics glitch, player using panels), etc.
Fixes:
- Fixed Massive performance issues in some scenes (including Grillhouse) caused by broken material on mesh particles effects without collision.
Removed:
- Reduced Total Internal Door Key Count from 12 to 8 (to save area layers)
Changed depots in experimental branch