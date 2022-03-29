Patch Notes V2.13

Version: Rocket League v2.13
Scheduled Release: 3/29/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 11 p.m. UTC
BUG FIXES
- Fixed appearance of ‘Startrack’ Rocket Boost and Trail when previewing from a Blueprint
- When backing out of a Playlist, fixed UI focus so you return to the previously selected Playlist card instead of defaulting to Casual
- Fixed a UI error taking focus off of the Change Playlist/Training menu if selected by a player after a match
- [Xbox] Improved boot times and general stability
- Moved placement of Neo Tokyo (Comic) on the Arena list
KNOWN ISSUES
Before v2.13, in a small percentage of Casual matches, a spectator would sometimes join a team, creating uneven teams
- We believe this issue may be unique to v2.12
- If this bug persists, we have added additional error logging to the game client with this update so we can better identify and resolve the issue
For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, please go here!
