Rocket League update for 29 March 2022

Patch Notes V2.13

Patch Notes V2.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.13
Scheduled Release: 3/29/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 11 p.m. UTC

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed appearance of ‘Startrack’ Rocket Boost and Trail when previewing from a Blueprint
  • When backing out of a Playlist, fixed UI focus so you return to the previously selected Playlist card instead of defaulting to Casual
  • Fixed a UI error taking focus off of the Change Playlist/Training menu if selected by a player after a match
  • [Xbox] Improved boot times and general stability
  • Moved placement of Neo Tokyo (Comic) on the Arena list

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Before v2.13, in a small percentage of Casual matches, a spectator would sometimes join a team, creating uneven teams

    • We believe this issue may be unique to v2.12
    • If this bug persists, we have added additional error logging to the game client with this update so we can better identify and resolve the issue

Changed files in this update

